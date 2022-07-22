Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.3 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $190.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $5,647,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

