Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.45

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $8.95. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 86,645 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMPUY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Impala Platinum in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

