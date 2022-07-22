Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $549,225.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $549,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.48 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,649.33 and a beta of 1.45.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,124,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
