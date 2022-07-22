Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $549,225.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $549,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.48 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,649.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,124,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

