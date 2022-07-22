Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.60.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $96.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.81. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

