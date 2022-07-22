Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares traded.

Input Capital Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00.

Input Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.