Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.46. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

Inscape Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.62 million and a PE ratio of -9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24.

Inscape Company Profile

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

