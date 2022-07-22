Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys 108,467 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 108,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $480,508.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 839,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,584.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15.

On Monday, July 11th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 41,926 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $185,732.18.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66.

On Friday, July 1st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.