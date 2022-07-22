Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,179.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 150,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,903. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

