Insider Selling: Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Sells 26,664 Shares of Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $93,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,911,796.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12.

Cue Health Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HLTH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 444,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,460. Cue Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cue Health by 42.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

