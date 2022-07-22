Insider Selling: Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Imago BioSciences Stock Up 3.5 %

Imago BioSciences stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 128,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,838. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $630.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

