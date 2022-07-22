Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,653,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,286,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $307,500.00.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 922,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.55. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

INDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $6,545,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $3,304,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $301,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.