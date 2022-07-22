Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) CEO Sells 142,606 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 249,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

