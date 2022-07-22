Insights Network (INSTAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $216.00

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $216.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,362,553 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

