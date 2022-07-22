Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

