International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Raised by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 542.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in International Paper by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

