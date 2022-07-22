Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $6.50 or 0.00028638 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $74.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 485,463,896 coins and its circulating supply is 249,478,428 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

