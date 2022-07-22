Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $6.50 or 0.00028638 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $74.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016072 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032399 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 485,463,896 coins and its circulating supply is 249,478,428 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
