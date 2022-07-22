Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPG. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $29.49. 3,665,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,054. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after buying an additional 283,544 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

