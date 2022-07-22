inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

inTEST Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of INTT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 40,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,844. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). inTEST had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.