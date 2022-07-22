Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $14.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.20. 155,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,697. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.01.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.38.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

