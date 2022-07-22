Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.38.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $224.75 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.01.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after buying an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.