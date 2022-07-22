Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 6498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

