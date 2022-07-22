Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,252,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,145 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

