Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,307 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after purchasing an additional 266,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,035,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 303,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,736 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PGX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

