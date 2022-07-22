Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $102.19 and a one year high of $126.62.

