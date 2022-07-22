Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.28 and last traded at $84.17. 64,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.56.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (PXLG)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.