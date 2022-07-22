Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.28 and last traded at $84.17. 64,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.56.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.