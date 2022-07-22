Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

