Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 385.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

XMHQ stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

