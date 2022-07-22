Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INVH. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of INVH opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

