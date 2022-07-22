IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $318.09 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. IoTeX has a market cap of $318.09 million and $31.41 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

