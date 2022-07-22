Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.03. 48,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Ipsidy Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

About Ipsidy

(Get Rating)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.