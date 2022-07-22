IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $255.00 at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $236.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.20.

NYSE:IQV opened at $225.63 on Friday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.59.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

