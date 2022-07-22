IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $255.00 at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $236.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.20.
IQVIA Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE:IQV opened at $225.63 on Friday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.