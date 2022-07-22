IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Earnings Results

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. IQVIA updated its Q3 guidance to $2.34-2.42 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.00-10.20 EPS.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IQV stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.64. 15,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.59. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

