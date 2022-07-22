iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.93. 293,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,459,704. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

