iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Stake Lowered by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMDY. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 506.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 718,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 599,959 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 234,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,886,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,940,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 101,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

CMDY stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.