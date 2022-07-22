iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

