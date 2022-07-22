iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 97,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period.

BATS IGV opened at $293.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.82. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

