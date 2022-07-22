iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.24

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 757530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.