iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Purchased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

