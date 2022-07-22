iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares during the period. iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

