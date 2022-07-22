iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

