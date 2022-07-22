iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lessened by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

