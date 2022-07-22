iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $63.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

