iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

