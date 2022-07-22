iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 570,810 shares.The stock last traded at $42.35 and had previously closed at $42.09.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,614,000 after acquiring an additional 660,644 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,321,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,110,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,982,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 8,417.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.