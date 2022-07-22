iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF comprises 1.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 146,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

KSA stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

