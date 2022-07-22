iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.47 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.47.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

