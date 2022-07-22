iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.5% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $25,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after buying an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,028. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day moving average of $233.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

