iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Trimmed by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $17,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $220.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

