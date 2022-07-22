iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 294,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWB opened at $220.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

