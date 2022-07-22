iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $220.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.27 and its 200-day moving average is $233.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

